By Wole Mosadomi

Students of Federal University of Technology,(FUT), Minna, Niger State at the permanent site, Gidan Kwano were stunned Wednesday night as suspected Bandits raided some Shops directly opposite the main gate of the Campus and succeeded in kidnapping two people from the area.

Shots of guns rented the air as the Bandits started shooting sporadically to register their arrival and to scare the people mostly students in the area.



Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the incident occurred around 8pm on Wednesday.



An eyewitness told our Correspondent that the Bandits whose number could not be ascertained stormed the area on Motorcycles and made straight to some Choice Shops opposite the Campus, raided them, abducted two people from different shops and escaped with their loot.

It was not immediately known whether those abducted were Students but the impeccable Source said they were sales boys of the Shops raided.



“Nobody expected the raid in our area. We, however, thank God that there was no bloodshed and we are also thankful to God that they did not enter the main Campus or storm the residences of the students off Campus.

“However, the shooting caused panic as Students and other presidents in the area started running helter-skelter but from all indications, no student was abducted,” the eyewitness remarked.

The quick intervention of the Police and other Security operatives, however, saved the situation as two of the Bandits were said to have been gunned down while others escaped with their abductees and their loot.



The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars confirmed the incident to Journalists when contacted on phone.



According to him,”it is true that armed men raided some Shops opposite FUT Gidan Kwano and two people were abducted.



” However, those abducted are not Students of the University but Salesmen working in some of the Shops,” he remarked.



The Commissioner called on the Students and other residents in the area to be calm assuring them of safety of their lives and property.



Already, more Security personnel have been drafted to the area to tighten up security within and outside the Campus.

Vanguard News Nigeria