Ozigbo votes, expresses worry over poor Internet

By Vincent Ujumadu

Valentine Ozigbo votes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo voted at his unit 10 Amesi Ward but expressed worry over the poor internet connectivity experienced by voters.

Ozigbo said it took him over 20 minutes to cast his vote and wondered what other voters would experience in various parts of the state.

He, however, called on eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise, assuring them of their security.

He also decried the late arrival of materials at Awka South, Orumba North, other parts of the state and urged INEC officials to ensure that materials get to those areas to avoid disenfranchising voters.

