The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has expressed worry over the poor Internet connectivity experienced by voters in Anambra state as Independent National Electoral Commission deploys Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System

(BIVAS) machine.

Mr. Ozigbo decried that it took him over 20 minutes to cast his vote and wondered what other voters would experience in various parts of the State.

The business mogul and former Transcorp boss made the call shortly after casting his vote at Social Centre, Unit 010, Amesi, Aguata local government area.

He seized the opportunity to call on eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise, assuring them of their security.

He further decried late arrival of materials at Awka South, Orumba North, other parts, and urged INEC officials to ensure materials get to those areas to avoid disenfranchising voters.