Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that it arrested two suspected burglars, Muideen Azeez, 35 and Paul Azeez, 26, after looting food items valued N850,000.

The command also said it arrested the gang’s herbalist, Lukman Olayanju, who took them to the looted shop in Inisa, Odo-Otin local government area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the state’s police command Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola on Tuesday, the two burglars came to Inisa from Ikorodu, Lagos State on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 and surveyed the shop they eventually looted on Ogun Street in the town.

“Subsequently, on 27th October, 2021 at about 0100hrs, both Muideen Osikoya Azeez and Paul Azeez burgled the shop and carted away the varieties of food stuffs, such as Vegetable oil, Semovita, Tomato paste, curry and thyme etc. valued N850, 000.00.

“The suspects having succeeded in burgling the shop at Inisha, were arrested at Osogbo, Osun State on the same date at about 3am with one Golf car registered with EKY 762 GP belonging to Muideen Osikoya Azeez on their way to Ikorodu, Lagos State where they wanted to go and sell the stolen goods to unsuspecting individuals/buyers.

“Moreso, their pointman, Lukman Olakunle Olayanju, a native of Inisha, Osun State who doubles as their herbalist was tracked and apprehended at Inisa. The suspects confessed to the alleged crime in their various statements and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”, it reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria