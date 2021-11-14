By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have disagreed over the safety of some mega school buildings in the state.

While the administration, through the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, disclosed that it embarked on integrity test on the structures for the safety of students and teachers, the PDP said the administration should own up for its failure to give the people of the state value for their money, which it invested on the schools.

Oyebamiji, in a statement said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was not out to witch-hunt its predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, with the test being carried out on the schools.

“It is not in contention that the model schools were built by the last administration. However, the responsibility of keeping the students, teachers and all workers using the facilities rest on the shoulders of the present government”, he said.

“It is a duty the governor swore an oath to perform. That is why we will not wait for disaster to happen before exercising abundance of caution. It is therefore, sad and appalling to think that some people will politicise every noble act of governance based on sound professional advice.”

However, the PDP, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi, said the excuses being given for the conduct of the test by government is like insulting the integrity of the people of the state.

“Mr Oyetola must stop, forthwith, his low grade cunningness and laborious struggle to distance himself from a government in which he was a principal actor for eight years. Claiming ignorance of actions taken in the last administration is a mere waste of his trickery endowments”, the statement said.

“Waiting for more than three years after purportedly noticing structural failures of their own projects is tantamount to reckless ineptitude, wickedness and a complete lack of respect for human lives, especially innocent children, who are matched into the mega death traps almost on daily basis”.

Vanguard News Nigeria