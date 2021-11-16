By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has expressed his condolences to the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the death of his younger brother, Sani Dangote.

A statement by Oshiomhole made available to journalists through his media aide, Victor Oshioke expressed loss over the death.

He said: “I am deeply pained that we lost Sani, such a reliable, enterprising, and highly responsible friend, who was an uncommonly dependable confidant to you, his elder brother in business, family, and all concerns of life.

“In my many years of very close affiliation with your family, Sani readily comes across as a perfect exemplification of the industry, humility, empathy, and generosity for which the entire Dangote family is renowned.

“Sani was brilliant yet unassuming, savvy in business yet considerate in his practices. He was particularly passionate about his investments in agro-allied business concerns that touched people’s lives directly and impacted the healthy growth of society.

“Though his name was not always in the headlines, especially because of his humble disposition, yet his contributions to the building of the Dangote brand and the positive impact of the brand on the Nigerian economy cannot be underestimated.

“As mortals, though we mourn the loss of this our eminent brother, yet we are consoled by the knowledge that while he lived, he touched the lives of so many people in so many positive ways that he will always be remembered as a man who came to the world, lived at peace with humanity, gave his best for the good of society and carried love in his heart to meet his creator.

“Myself and my wife Iara convey the deepest condolences of the entire Oshiomhole family to you Aliko, the wife and children of Sani, and the entire Dangote family for this irreplaceable loss.”

