By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom Benue State has cautioned his political appointees and civil servants in the state against acts that would make them frequent visitors to offices of anti graft agencies.

The Governor who sounded the warning on Monday after swearing in Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse as his new Chief of Staff in Makurdi also advised his appointees to desist from any act that could tarnish their reputation in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The Governor in the charge said: “I will not compel you to do anything that will create pains for you or your family. If I tell you to do anything that you know is illegal, please, advise me that this is wrong.

“I will advise you to desist from any act that would make you and even members of your families regular visitors to anti graft agencies. Shun any form of corrupt practices because this government will not tolerate such.”

Governor Ortom said he was convinced that Dr. Nyitse, who had distinguished himself as “a seasoned journalist, media manager, local government caretaker chairman and administrator who rose to become Permanent Secretary in the state civil service” would bring his experience to bear in his new responsibility.

He noted that the appointee was coming into office at a very difficult time and appealed to his friends and political associates to allow him discharge his responsibilities and not overburden him with requests.

Dr. Nyitse in his response, prayed God to give him the energy, wisdom and capacity to deliver on the responsibility given to him.

While assuring the Governor of his unflinching loyalty and commitment, the Chief of Staff noted that he had served others before now and God willing, he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

Vanguard News Nigeria