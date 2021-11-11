

…we will keep faith with govt for 5 months

By Ike Uchechukwu

Organized Labour in Cross River comprising NLC, TUC and JNC have suspended the 31-day old strike which has crippled the workforce and economic activities in major sectors including the state civil service.

Addressing Journalists on Thursday at the state Secretariat of Association of Senior Civil servants of Nigeria ASCSN/ TUC, the Chairman Of Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, JNC, Com Godwin Otei stated that they have looked at the situation of things in the state and decided to agree to suspend the strike due to the meeting they had with the Traditional Rulers Council, TRC who mediated for peace between labour and government.

He said that in the interest of CrossRiverians they had to reach an agreement with the government so that there could be room for implementation of the agreements so far reached.

Otei said:” We have never had it this bad, we were expecting a better Cross River handed over by previous government instead it git worst, every aspect of the lives of CrossRiverians were affected, everything depreciated.

“The hope of retirees and their gratuity became an illusion, we as Civil Servants are seen as pariah, once you want to get a facility from the bank, and they ask you where you work, if you mention civil servant, you can never get the loan, yet we are buying planes, travelling round the world and now we are planning to buy ships.

“Well, we have agreed to wait for another 5 months to see if the government will fulfil all we have agreed, and we did this in the interest of the people, this will go down as one of the longest strikes in the history of our dear state, as we stayed home for about 31 days, “Otei said.

On his part the NLC Chairman in the state, Com. John Ukpebi who suspended the strike said they have not called off the industrial action but only suspended it for 5 months as they hope that government will not fail on its part.

His words:” There have been grievance upon grievances, this is one of the longest strikes in the history of the state, and this was because of government insensitivity.

“Following the agreement reached with the government, through the mediation of the state Traditional Ruler’s Council, led by HRM Etim Okon Edet, the strike is hereby suspended forthwith.

“The action committee, on behalf of the leadership, sincerely appreciate your doggedness and solidarity throughout the period of the action.

“This is just a suspension and not a call off, we are going to hold on and watch what the government will do between now and 5 months to see if they are sincere,” he said.

Also speaking, TUC Chairman, Com. Monday Ogbodum said that had to come to a compromise due to the meeting with TRC and in all sincerity, they have so much respect for the institution, they had to suspend the strike.

“We have extracted various commitments from government, while they have started implementing some of them already, on issues of implementation of arrears they have started from September.

” We have also extracted commitment from government, that from January 1 2022, the 1,800 persons whose names were removed from the payroll will be returned.

“Moreso, the government has also agreed to be keeping 50 million naira monthly for the purpose of gratuity amongst other commitments we have extracted from them.

“Just like NLC and JNC Chairmen have stated, we are not calling off the action, it’s just a suspension, and we shall keep faith with government for 5 months to see if they are they are sincere,” Ogbodum said.

Vanguard News Nigeria