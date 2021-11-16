.

By Dennis Aghanya

The raid on the house of Justice Mary Odili under any guise, intent or purposes should be condemned in all ramifications by all and sundry.

The sanctity of the judiciary must be preserved and respected as it stands out not just as the last hope of the common man but a moderating institution between the Executive and the Legislature. Therefore, our justices, judges and magistrates should be accorded their due respect and privileges.

However, the ongoing controversies surrounding the raid by the culprits, who have been apprehended, should not be cause for derogatory comments against the office of the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice or in his personal capacity as Abubakar Malami, SAN. Dwelling on the issue and using the opportunity of the ongoing controversy to vent anger against the AGF by political opponents will derail the substance of the issue at stake.

The AGF, by nature of his position must be seen or encountered in every related matter within the jurisdiction of his office, but that does not make him culpable of allegations.

Persons in positions of authority have, through their utterances, said or implied unimaginable things against the AGF. That is not the right way to go. It is strange and disgusting for anyone to just conclude that Malami was in the know of this dastardly act simply because he is the AGF. Before becoming the AGF he is first a lawyer and would go back into full practice when he leaves the office as the AGF. So, there would be no moral justification for him to degrade the institution to he belongs.

Mr Lawrence Ajodo, in his confession, has exonerated the AGF and insisted that he was not aware of their mission. Malami has also said that he did not in his official or personal capacity commission Ajodo and his group as consultants to raid Justice Mary Odili’s house.

There is no doubt that many people hang around the ministry of justice for one favour or the other, which would in no way qualify them as agents or consultants of the ministry. People may use the name of the AGF to commit atrocities without the AGF even knowing that such persons exist. This is unfair against the Hon. AGF.

The Inspector-General of Police has also further clarified issues on this matter and explained that investigations so far revealed that the culprits are impostors.

At this point, we should allow the security agencies to complete their work. Any person who thinks otherwise can seek redress in court. Politicians are fond of running down perceived opponents at the slightest opportunity, and this is what is playing out now.

The culprits should be thoroughly interrogated to ensure that similar incidents do not occur subsequently rather than condemning the AGF out of personal vendetta.

As an organization, we very much stand for the independence of the three arms of government so that we can move the country forward. We insist that our judges and the judiciary must be protected, preserved and accord the respect they deserve. No sane society thrives without ensuring the independence of the judiciary in particular.

AGHANYA is the Executive Secretary

Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI)

Vanguard News Nigeria