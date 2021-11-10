Onitsha, Nnewi on lockdown for IPOB’s leader, Kanu

File: Some streets in Onitsha empty on Biafra Day, on Monday, May 30.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Roads and streets of Onitsha the commercial city and Nnewi the industrial town of Anambra State, were completely deserted on Wednesday, as residents and traders observed another sit-at-home in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB who appeared in court today.

As usual, reminisce of the IPOB’s suspended Monday weekly sit-at-home, markets, commercial banks and other financial institutions, street shops and private offices, were all under lock and key.

Traders, workers and owners of businesses stayed away to observe the sit-at-home.

Even Federal Government establishments in Onitsha and Nnewi, including Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and many others were also shut for business transactions.

Some of the residents who spoke with Vanguard, including a lawyer Oguwike Nwosu, alleged that the Federal Government is happy that South-East is being constantly locked and will like it to continue since, it does not in any way threaten cattle business.

‘We don’t care about losing money for sit-at-home’

However, another person who spoke with Vanguard said that whether the Federal Government likes it or not, the people of South-East are not complaining and not bothered if the sit-at-home, lasts forever.

He said: “What the people of South-East are demanding are equity and fairness and equal treatment in the project call Nigeria.”

According Patrick Acholonu, a trader who spoke with Vanguard, “People should not worry about what we are losing in terms of commercial and business gains.

“We can equally get them back because we are Igbo.

“It is better we fight for equal treatment or our freedom now and end the suffering and attempt by present government to exterminate us than trading everyday and making money.

“You can make all your money, but an oppressive government can take all those gains with one anti-Igbo policy.”

