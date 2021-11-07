By Olayinka Latona

COME Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Gwarimpa Abuja, Most Revd Humphrey Bamishebi Olumakaiye will officially becomes Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

Three years after his enthronement as Bishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Olumakaiye was again elevated and elected Archbishop of the same Province..The election took place during the Standing Committee meeting of the church which was held September 20 to 24 in Lagos.

In a release signed by the church Public Relations Officer, Rev. Abiodun Fasoro tagged: “Province of Lagos welcomes the new archbishop,” he unleached a comprehensive account of Olumakaiye’s achievements since he was ordained in the Church of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The new Archbishop was born to Venerable and Mrs. T.A. Olumakaiye; attended Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan. He earned a B.A and M.A from the University of Ibadan. He also had his Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D. in Church History and Episcopal Matters from the same University of Ibadan.

“Olumakaiye was ordained deacon in June 1993, ordained Priest in December 1993; preferred a Statutory Canon in November 1999 to occupy Archbishop Adetiloye’s stall at the Cathedral Church of St John’s, Iloro, Ilesa, Osun State. He was preferred the Archdeacon of Imo Archdeaconry and Vicar of St. James’s Church, Imo Ilesa in 2000 at the age of 31; by the then Bishop Adebola Ademowo who later became Archbishop before he retired.

Continuing: “The Most Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Olumakaiye, after a decade of faithful service at Osun North East, was translated to the see of Diocese of Lagos and was enthroned as the 8th Diocesan Bishop on July 30, 2018.

“The Diocese of Lagos was a prepared and a fertile land for the Archbishop Olumakaiye who came to continue building on the spiritual legacy of Archbishop Ademowo and to push further in Church planting and in human and material development. And within three years of translation, Archbishop Olumakaiye has taken the Diocese of Lagos to greater heights.

He was translated to Lagos at the peak of the one hundred years of the existence of the Diocese. And his achievements are unprecedented which can be categorized on following major headings: spirituality, structural, media, education, youth empowerment including welfare of priests and the congregation”.