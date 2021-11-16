Okowa’s Aide Ossai faults Omo -Agege comments on developments and Governor Okowa

Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has described Deputy Senate President Sen Ovie Omo-Agege’s statement on Delta State developments as wrong.

The Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege recently accused Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of destroying the State but the aide to the governor on his verified Facebook page expressed his displeasure saying that the deputy senate president’s statement is not true.

“I watched the video of the Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege lying about Delta State development by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“It’s unfair seeing someone who is currently holding such position in Nigeria misinforming the general public all in the name of playing politics.

“By the grace of God, he is my name’s sake but unfortunately he is using my precious name to lie to the general public.”

“Governor Okowa has completed a lot of projects in Ughelli where the deputy senate president came from.

“Is Senator Ovie Omo-agege going to lie to the general public about the numerous road projects constructed by Governor Okowa in ughelli, his own local Government?

“What about the Ovwor — Effurun-Otor Bridge constructed in Ughelli where he came from by Governor and commissioned by the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki?

“What about the over 1000 youths he couldn’t be empowered in his own local government that was empowered and trained by Governor Okowa through the state job creation programmes ?

“That is not all, what happened the health centers, schools constructed in that same ughelli where he came from

“As I speak now, the Governor is constructing a bridge across the Orere river where the deputy senate president came from.

“That bridge as at the time of the award was N10 billion and the bridge is ongoing.

“All that I have mentioned are in the Deputy Senate President local government where he failed to record any completed project.”

“I challenged the Deputy Senate President to mention any project he has completed through his office and that of the federal government to Delta State where he came from.

Sen Ovie Omo-Agege is well known in Delta State as a Senator of Orogun and not Delta Central because of his promises and failed campaign strategy.

“I will be glad if he can mention any project attracted and completed by him or the All Progressive Congress in Delta State.

“Governor Okowa has fulfilled his campaign promises and has kept his Covenant with Deltans.

“He has been able to spread infrastructural development to the three Senatorial Districts of the State and has restored peace to all parts of the State and today Deltans are enjoying ethnic harmony”.