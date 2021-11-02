.

…Hails Seplat Pearls Quiz competition

…..As Peniel Academy Wins Delta/Edo 2021 competition

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has stressed the need for well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations in Nigeria to join hands with the government in the development and raising of education standards in the country.

Okowa who stated this during the grand finale and prize-giving ceremony of the 2021 edition of the NPDC/Seplat Pearls Competition, an initiative of Seplat Energy Plc, operator of the Seplat Energy/NPDC Joint Venture, for private and public Secondary Schools in Delta and Edo States, held at Asaba, said Government alone could not do all that was needed in the educational sector.

Commending Selpat Energy Plc for the initiative, he said it has helped in the last ten years, not only in encouraging students to take greater interest in learning but also to bridge the infrastructure development gaps in schools through the project-based cash prizes for schools that emerged winners in the annual competition.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, said Seplat Energy’s consistent collaboration with the governments of Delta and Edo states in various programmes including the quiz competition, which features Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English, was a welcomed relief.

He said: “It is no gainsaying that NPDC/SEPLAT Energy Plc Joint Venture has made remarkable impression in the education industry in both Delta and Edo states. It is a milestone that has left a lasting impression in the minds of our students, teachers and the schools through interventions in education.

“I feel elated when I see corporate organisations collaborate with government to foster educational development and, by extension, improve quality of learning. Beyond the atmosphere of competition promoted by SEPLAT Pearls Quiz contest, there is the multiplier effect through increased zeal on the part of our students in all the subjects.

“Worthy of mention is that the age-long collaboration between SEPLAT Energy and the governments of Delta and Edo states has been fruitful and rewarding. In this regard, we have come together today to witness the emergence of the champion of the 10th edition of the Pearls Quiz competition. I wish to reiterate that we owe the success of this collaboration to the enthusiasm of Seplat Energy Plc.

“While we appreciate the Company for the sponsorship, may I appeal to other well-meaning corporate organisations to emulate the Seplat Energy initiative, as the Universal Basic Education (UBE) mantra goes, “education for all, is the responsibility of all”.

The first place winner in this year’s edition, Peniel Academy, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, got a projected-based N7,000,000, a trophy as well as N100,000 for each of the three students of the School who participated in the quiz.

Pioneer Education Centre, Benin-City, Edo State, which came second, was rewarded with a projected-based N3,000,000, a trophy and while the participating students received N75,000 each.

Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin-City, Edo State, which came third, received a projected-based prize of N1,000,000, and a trophy with the students receiving the sum of N50,000 each and the students of Dayrence International School, Sapele in Delta State, got the consolation prize of N10,000 each after coming fourth in the competition.

The 116 teachers who handled the competing school quiz teams, went home with handsome rewards, including an android communications device each, while teachers of the four winning schools got a laptop each.

The Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Plc, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, who spoke earlier, said the initiative was one of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR programmes aimed at making all stakeholders be actively involved in the development of the Nigerian education sector.

Nwachuku was represented by the company’s Base Manager, Western Assets, Mr Emmanuel Otokhine, said; “in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), the Seplat Pearls Quiz ensures inclusive, equitable quality education and promotion of life-long learning opportunities for public and private secondary schools in our host states of Edo and Delta”.