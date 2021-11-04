Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (middle) discussing with the Chairman, Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia (right) and Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr Ari Mohammed (left) at the inauguration of Area Command Office and Senior Officers Quarters of the Nigeria Police built by Jim Ovia Foundation at Agbor. Friday.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, congratulated banking legend and Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, on his 70th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Ovia’s sterling contribution to the great revolution in the banking industry in Nigeria was inspiring and worthy of commendations.

He stated that the Zenith Bank Chairman had through his benevolence, contributed immensely in making life better for Deltans and other Nigerians.

The governor described the septuagenarian as a consummate corporate personality, outstanding patriot, highly de-trabilised statesman and exceptional administrator who had inspired many Nigerians to success in many endeavours.

He said “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of Delta, a great Nigerian and patriot, indefatigable statesman and banking personified, Mr Jim Ovia, on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary.

“Since Jim Ovia founded Zenith Bank Plc in 1990, he remains one of the greatest contributors to the banking revolution in Nigeria and Africa.

“For us in Delta, we are proud of his outstanding accomplishments and avowed commitment to making life better for our people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join your family, staff of Zenith Bank, business associates and well-wishers to celebrate with you on this deserving landmark anniversary.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health, abundant resources and sound mind to sustain your philanthropy and service to humanity and our nation.”