Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he marks his 15th year on the throne and as the leader of Muslim Ummah and Chairman, Sokoto State Council of Traditional Rulers.



Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Wednesday, described the Sultan as a patriotic monarch and leader committed to promoting peace, unity and religious harmony in the country.

He said that Nigerians remained grateful to the Sultan, who is also the President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for his astute contributions to peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance across the country.



The governor remarked that the monarch’s positions and wise counseling on national issues had continued to help in keeping leaders and followers on track, and urged him to remain unrelenting in that trajectory.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 15th anniversary on the exalted throne.



“We celebrate your exemplary role as head of Jama’atul Nasir Islam (JNI), President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).



“We also appreciate your contributions to the promotion and protection of human life and dignity of man.



“As you continue to use your privileged position to promote peace, unity and positive development in the Caliphate and across the country, be assured of the support, partnership and co-operation of the government and people of Delta.



“It is my prayer that Almighty God grants you many more years on the throne in good health to continue your patriotic services to the nation,” he said.