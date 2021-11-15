Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has bagged the ‘Best Governor of the year’ award on Peace and Conflict Resolution in the recently concluded 2021 National Peace Awards.

The award which was bestowed on the governor at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, was in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in promotion of peace, conflict resolution and development of Delta State.

Governor okowa who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, and his colleague for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga dedicated the award to the peace loving people of Delta for their support and cooperation with his administration in the past 6 and a half years.

He noted that his administration had achieved so much because the people sincerely embraced his administration’s peace building platforms and people oriented programs, adding that since his emergence as Governor in 2015, there have been lots of inclusiveness and greater understanding and increased brotherhood amongst the people of the state.

Convener of the National Peace Awards and National President of Messengers of Peace, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, said Governor Okowa was selected for the category in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in peace and conflict resolution in his state in particular and the country in general.

He said the Messengers of peace Foundation was committed to ensuring peace, social justice and sustainable development where all people live together with mutual respect and without recourse to any form of violence to resolve conflict.