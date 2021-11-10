.

…assures on Okowa’s resolve to build a stronger Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPECIAL Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Rural and Community Development, Mr Emmanuel Okoro, has said the State Government was determined to build a stronger Delta for the socio-economic, political, environmental and cultural sustainability of the present and future generations of Deltans.

Okoro who stated when he paid a visit to the leadership of the Aniocha/Oshimili ethnic nationality at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, in Asaba, assured the Anioma/Oshimili ethnic nationality and all Deltans of good governance under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said the Governor was desirous to finish strong by delivering on his set goals, adding that the meeting was to interface with the leadership of the ethnic nationality to identify their broad development agenda and advice the governor appropriately in that regard.

Okoro said the Governor was determined to accomplish his five-point agenda. Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Okoro who also visited Isoko ethnic nationality restated the determination of the state government to carry the people at the grassroots along in the governance of the State.

He said the visit to the Isoko Ethnic Nationality was in line with the Smart Agenda and Prosperity For All Deltans vision of the Okowa’s led administration, adding that the mandate of his team was to reassure the people of good governance in every part of the State.

Okoro said: “Reassuring the good people of Isoko of the prevalence of good governance, my team is to specifically identify the broad development agenda of the Isoko Ethnic Nationality and also to advice the Governor in that regard”.

In his remark, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, thanked the team for the visit and commended Governor Okowa for the developmental projects sited in Aniocha/Oshimil land.

The Asagba commanded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for creating the office of the Rural and Community Development to take care of communal development, saying “is a right step in the right direction to right the many wrongs of neglect suffered by the traditional rulers.

“The reason for issues in governance today, especially in the grassroots is because traditional rulers are largely ignored. Even in the colonial era, the colonial masters, using the principle of indirect rule, ensured that the traditional rulers were in control of their subjects”.

At Isoko, the President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Prof Chris Akpotu, said: “Let me specially thank our Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for creating the office of the Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development, which has created an opportunity for the government and the people in the grassroots to smoothly interact.

“This interfacing no doubt is key to the actualization of Governor Okowa’s Stronger Delta vision. For us particularly in Isoko nation, we have become beneficiaries of the government of the day, both in terms of appointments and infrastructural developments; most especially in the establishment of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.”