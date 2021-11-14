By Chinonso Alozie

The Chairman, Elders Council, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to punish those culpable in the invasion of the house of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili.

Iwuanyanwu made the call in Owerri, Imo State capital while speaking to newsmen.

The elder statesman said Ohanaeze would continue to defend their sons and daughters who are treated unjustly anywhere across the globe. He explained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders is concerned and disturbed over the invasion.

“We know the rest of Nigerians will condemn this unwholesome act and express displeasure over this unwarranted invasion and embarrassment to this great jurist”,he stated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any daughter of Igboland from the date of birth till death is a bonafide member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, no matter where they are married to. They are full members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo while their husbands and children are honorary members of the group”..

According to him, Odili is the daughter of the First Chairman of Nigeria Airways, His Royal Highness Eze B S C Nzenwa, saying Nzenwa was a renowned lawyer and politician before his community called on him to ascend the throne of their ancestors.

