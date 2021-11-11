Schools in Ogun State have been warned to desist from using corporal punishment as a method of correcting children to avoid being sanctioned.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu gave this warning when he met the management staff of Adeoye International Nursery and Primary School, Iyesi-Ota in his office to address the issue of a three-year old child that was beaten on the back of her leg by a teacher in the school, Mrs. Taiwo Odunola, on October 28.

The Commissioner said government would continue to frown at any corrective action that would inflict injury or pains on any child.

He warned that government would not condone actions that would drag the name of the State in the mud.

“I want to say here as the Commissioner that I am not happy to hear of this incident and we will not allow any act that would drag the name of the State in the mud.

“Schools should device effective and humane methods of disciplining a child apart from corporal punishment,” the Commissioner said.

Arigbabu, while highlighting some of the negative effects of corporal punishment, such as reducing the level of a child’s confidence, maiming, death and so much more, advised that schools should work in tandem with the vision of the present administration, by being 21st century compliant in teaching and learning methods.

He also stressed the need for schools to organise seminars and workshops to bring their teachers up to date on modern ways of teaching and to come up with strategies to use in tackling indiscipline in place of corporal punishment.

In their submission, the Executive Director of the school, Mr. Olu Akinlabi and the Head teacher, Mrs. Ayoola Olusola, while apologising for the incident, revealed that the school has taken some steps to meet with the parents of the child to tender their unreserved apology, and have also placed the erring teacher on suspension.

The teacher, Mrs. Odunola Taiwo, while recounting what transpired, said she did not mean to inflict such punishment on the child, who she described as a daughter to her.

She apologised to the parents, school and government for what she had done.

In a phone conversation with the maternal grandmother of the child, she pointed out that the reaction of the parents was a normal one, but the school and the teacher have shown remorse for what was done.

She promised that the family has moved on and had forgiven them.

