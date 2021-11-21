Richplug

The new song by a Cyprus-based Nigerian musician, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, who is popularly called Richplug, has been burning the airwaves all around the world.

The latest work by Richplug is a fantastic song that is surely worth his weight in gold as it is making listeners playlist on every corner of the domestic scene.

Not too long ago, Richplug, spoke of his dream to collaborate with superstar singers Wizkid and Burna Boy.

“It is my dream to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy and I know I have what it takes. Wizkid and Burna Boy motivate me to be my best. I find peace, comfort and fun in their way of singing, they motivate me to do greater things and put in my best.”

The song ogbe cartel has walked its way up to the song of the week beat on the naijabeat countdown for the week just gone by.

“I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe I will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition”, Richplug said.

“Many people often think that it is only those who have millions in their accounts donate, well, take it from me today, one doesn’t have to be a famous philanthropist with a huge net worth to be able to put smiles on peoples faces. You just give no matter how little.”