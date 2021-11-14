By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Special Investigator on Justice Mary Odili house raid, Dr. Monday Ubani has said that his investigation into the matter will continue despite police arrest of some suspects.

Dr. Ubani was appointed as Special Investigator on November 5, by the NBA, National Executive Committee, NEC, to unravel the circumstances that led to invasion of Justice Odili’s house.

He was mandated amongst other things, to co-opt other members of the NBA to take steps necessary to ensure that the direct and indirect perpetrators of the actions are exposed and brought to book.

The appointment letter signed by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata reads: “You are by this appointment authorized to interface, as the representative of the Association, with all relevant persons connected with this incident including His Lordship, Peter-Odili JSC; the Magistrate who issued the search warrant and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court who exercises supervisory jurisdiction over Magistrates in the FCT Abuja; the Attorney General of the Federation in whose office the officials who carried out the invasion are purportedly domiciled; as well as the Inspector General of Police whose officers attempted to execute the purported search warrant.”

Reacting to the recent arrest and parade of suspects in connection to the raid, Ubani who is also the Chairman of NBA Section on Public Interest and Developmental Law, SPIDEL stated that his investigation is independent of police investigation and will continue despite the arrests made.

He said:” With the police arrest, it is now clear that at least some human beings were involved in the raid. We now know that a journalist from a reputable media organization was involved. We also now know that a fake ASP and a consultant to the AGF were involved. We also know that the AGF has denied engaging the suspect. With these developments, there is need for my team to dig deeper in other to know who is lying. If somebody says ‘I work for you as a consultant’, and you say, ‘I don’t know him’, that requires deeper investigation to unearth the truth.

“The most important thing for us is that the police have come up with human being that we can interact with and that is highly commendable. My team has started work and we must get to the root of the matter based on the mandate that the NBA has given me.”

Speaking on the implication of a team of fake security officers invading the home of the second most senior judicial officer in the country, Ubani said: “This is very scary. It means that nobody is safe in this country. It means that the house of the President can also be invaded by fake police or military officers. It speaks volume and makes us look like a nation that is not serious. It is really alarming and the government is presenting this kind of story to us. I think they should have told us who authorized the raid because without any authority, no such raid could have taken place with so much boldness.”

“Besides what we are doing in the NBA, I think there is need for the President to set up a special panel to look into this matter. The police and the AGF office are involved in this matter, so we cannot expect that they will conduct a credible investigation since they are interested parties.”

Vanguard News Nigeria