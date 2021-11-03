Obidike visits Tinubu, says he’s playing pivotal role in youth constituency

Obidike with Tinubu

Following the return of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the UK, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, today, paid a private visit in his Abuja residence, to welcome him back to the country.

Speaking to the Press after the closed do meeting with Tinubu, Hon. Obidike said, “Asiwaju is a father to me and to all other youths in the APC and he has continued to play a pivotal role in the youth constituency.

“So as his son, and upon his return to Nigeria, I said I will come and welcome my father today and equally brief him of certain things we have been able to achieve while he was out of the country.

“ I am happy to see he is hail and hearty, and it’s my prayer the Good Lord continues bless and keep him in good head and protection.”

