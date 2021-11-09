By Jimitota Onoyume

2023 governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Chief Charles Obada has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta state to call Chief Ighoyota Amori and his Delta Central, 2023 aka DC-2023, led political group to order, stressing that the group has no right to screen governorship aspirants of Urhobo extraction for the party.

Obada who spoke in Agbarho , Ughelli north local government area, said he would never submit himself for screening by the group, adding that he was in the race to emerge governor of the state 2023.

He said he would go through the party’s primary elections like every serious aspirants, adding that he would be binded by the outcome.

” I am calling on the state Chairman of the party to stop Chief Amori from taking over their duty. The UPU should do same. It is laughable that Chief Amori is going around with his group to think they have the right to screen aspirants for the party.”, he said.

“I am fully in the race. I am Odidigborigbo the second, he ( Chief Amori) understands what that means.

All asipirants should ignore that body.and wait for the right screening. “, he said.

“It will not be business as usual. I am in the race to change the narrative, bring greater development to the state”, he said.