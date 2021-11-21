Oba Elegushi lauds PGAN for repositioning golf in Nigeria

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla iii, Elegushi of Ikate Land at the fundraising dinner organised by the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria, at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino Victoria Island Lagos.

Oba Ademola Elegushi of Ikate land, Lagos State, has applauded the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) for its efforts at repositioning golf in the country.

The royal father gave the applause at a N300 million fundraising dinner organised by the association on Friday at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fundraising campaign was initiated to tee-off the Nigeria Tour of the game.

This will ensure that there is a monthly tournament for professional players, therefore, improving their competitive skills by playing regularly.

“It is highly commendable. As a golfer myself, we need to come together and make this happen.

“We have a lot of to do, we don’t need anyone to come and promote golf.

“I know a lot of wealthy Nigerians that play and we can achieve so much with their support,” the Oba said.

Elegushi dispelled the notion that golf is an elitist game, saying that the most important thing is to have the interest and focus.

“Everyone can play golf, I know that buying the clubs are pretty expensive, but once the interest is there you will be able to surmount any difficulty,” Oba Elegushi said.

The Lagos Oba then gave kudos to the PGA of Nigeria for its efforts at repositioning the game.

Col. Paul Obi, a former Military Administrator of Bayelsa, who represented former President Goodluck Jonathan, also said that the PGAN’s initiative was commendable.

He urged stakeholders to continue to support the initiative, saying that he is confident that professional golfers would be better players for it.

“I love golf, so I understand that this is a very huge task for the association, and I strongly believe in their vision, it will sharpen players’ skills.

“With efforts from all and sundry, we can pull this off, President Jonathan is elated to be associated with this brand and we believe it will only get better,” he said.

Tony Philmoore, Executive Director of the PGAN, said the essence of the N300 million fundraiser was to ensure that there are monthly tournaments.

“It is only by your support that we can pull this off, we know that the current situation of our country isn’t easy but we are confident.

“We need sponsorship so we can have tournaments for professionals and amateurs; we need to be deliberate about this, thankfully we have stakeholders who believe in this initiative,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria