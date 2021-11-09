By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Faced with rising threat to oil installations, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has sought the support of the Nigerian armed forces to secure oil industry facilities and stem cases of crude oil theft in the country.

The Commission in a statement by Mr. Paul Osu, said Engr. Komolafe made the request yesterday when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor as part of his strategic engagements with critical stakeholders.

He expalined that the NUPRC “is responsible for the technical, operational and commercial regulation of the Upstream sector, and it is geared to optimise the benefits of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources”.

The NUPRC CEO reiterated the critical role of the CDS to the success of Upstream investments in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, and appealed for stakeholders’ collaboration and partnership to deal with all security issues affecting the industry.

In his response Gen. Irabor assured the Commission of the support of the armed forces in the fight against oil thieves.

He also expressed concern over the menace of oil theft, and assured that the armed forces were on top of the situation as current operational strategies were targeted at eliminating the incidences of oil theft.

He lauded the CCE for the engagement strategy, adding that the interaction was significant.

He requested for detailed proposals that would ensure proper collaboration with all stakeholders.