By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are to host the 1st Golf Invitational Tournament on November 20 2021 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

A statement by Mr. Paul Osu of the NUPRC, yesterday, said the golf competition tagged the “Petroleum Regulators tournament” will be a one day event with players grouped into ladies, men and veterans categories.

Mr. Osu explained that “the format will be shot gun. This implies that all the players will tee off simultaneously from different points in the course and finish almost at the same time”.

The Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe in the statement disclosed that the objective of the golf tournament was to create “an atmosphere of relaxation and bonding as well as promote the wellbeing of players comprising of retired and serving staff from NUPRC/NMDPRA and our esteemed guests from public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy”.

NUPRC added that Chief Executive of the NMDPR will perform the ceremonial tee off of the tournament that will have about 120 players jostling for the various prizes on offer.

The NUPRC and NMDPRA were recently created with the signing of the Petroleum industry Act (PIA) 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari and the tournament is billed to be an annual event.

