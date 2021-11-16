By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Tuesday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of nine nursing mothers and four other members including working with Zaria Local Government kidnapped on November 8, 2021.



National President of NULGE, Akeem Olatunji who spoke in Abuja, decried perceived silence of the Kaduna State government since the abduction of council workers.



He warned that the union would be left with no other option than to take drastic action nationwide if the plea for the release of the workers fell on deaf ears.



Among others, he said “These workers have been in captivity of kidnappers since 8 of November 2021 thereby causing untold hardships to their families and the union leadership. We are disturbed because the Kaduna State government has kept mute till now as if all is well when it has become dangerous for workers to go to work, move about within the local government or the state.



“This calls for great concern. This is one of the reasons why NULGE has been canvassing for total freedom of Local Government. Our view is that if local government is made functional and directly funded, they have what it takes to tame the tide of insecurity in the rural areas. We see all security challenges as local. This has further amplified our clamour for local autonomy.



“In a state that people are being kidnapped here and there, and the state government appears helpless, it calls for concern. We are making this serious appeal to the government of Kaduna State to make it a matter of importance to work assiduously towards the release of our members in good health.



“Workers must have the freedom to work and move about within their localities. So we are therefore making this plea, if this is not done, the union would not wait and watch helpless members being harassed, kidnapped, raped and killed. The kidnappers have contacted the families of their victims and are demanding for N40million ransom for the remaining 12 persons. 13 of them were kidnapped in a local government official vehicle and one of them was freed, the driver, to go and tell their families.



“You see the scenario was made worst because of the shutdown of telecommunications in Kaduna State. It has further affected easy communication between the people and their abilities to give warning signals to members of our staff and even the people of the state.

The government said they have to shut down network communication in Kaduna and many other areas to improve security. But what we are witnessing now is getting out of hand. So, for us, NULGE cannot raise N40million and the family members are so poor and cannot raise money.

“These are poor workers whose N30.000 minimum wage is not fully paid. I don’t know how they intend to secure their release. To make the matter worst, the government is saying they cannot pay the ransom.

“If they are not paying they should be proactive and secure the release of these people. We can’t allow them to be killed. Something urgently needs to be done, enough of this situation.