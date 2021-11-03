National Universities Commission NUC)

Professor Jesse Uneke, Vice-Chancellor, King David University of Medical Science, Uburu, on Wednesday said the National University Commission (NUC) had approved 17 programmes to kick start academic activities in the institution.

Uneke, who disclosed this in press conference in Uburu added that the school was targeting about 1, 500 students for a start and listed some of the programmes to include Medicine and Surgery, Physiotherapy and Pharmacy.

Others, according to him are: Public Health, Anatomy, Computer Science, Medical Laboratory among others.

The newly established medical university which commenced its first admission in October is located in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

He said that the university built to compete with the best schools around the world had four student hostels of 68 rooms each.

“The school is targeting December for its first matriculation, but as I am speaking with you now, admission into the school is ongoing.

“The institution was given recognition in July by NUC and admission began in October. A total of 17 programmes were approved. When we conclude admission processes, academic activities will also commence.

“We have built an e-library and as well as laboratory. 95 per cent of our lecturers is going to be PhD holders because our focus is to set the standard for qualitative learning.

“We have concluded plan to create students access to e-book and there are multimedia interactive facilities installed in all classes,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.

On the school teaching hospital, Uneke explained that the 500-bed facility had been completed and ready for use.

“We have cancer centre, well-equipped, eye centre, maternal centre and other departments to enhance students learning processes,” he said.

In the area of security, the VC said that the school was in collaboration with security personnel and some private agencies to provide adequate security for the university community.

