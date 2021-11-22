Multi-award-winning director, Tosin Igho is well known for his co-produced movie, ‘Seven’, which garnered seven AMVCA nominations, winning the best editing category, two City People awards, including best film.

Tosin Igho is set to launch a slew of independent films. Starting from 2022.


The outfit will focus on international standard films showcasing an authentic side of Nigeria.

Being from a bloodline of storytelling, he is the son of NTA veteran, Peter Igho. The young executive producer, Tosin Igho, has also built a great career in television.


He is responsible for hit tv shows like ‘Judging Matters’, ‘Once Upon A Time’, ‘Love Come Back’, ‘I Am Laycon’ and the critically acclaimed telenovela titled ‘Venge’ shows weekdays on Africa Magic showcase

