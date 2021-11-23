.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, the National Co-ordinator of Got your Back Nigeria, has called on the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren to desist from misleading the general public and embarrassing his boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa over the 20b bailout fund.

In a statement titled “With GYB and Kogi State, The 20b Naira Lie Won’t Stick. So Who Wants To Destroy Bawa?”, Prof Nwaokobia asked, “why is Wilson Uwajaren the EFCC Spokesperson bent on embarrassing his boss Abdulrasheed Bawa and the Commission?”

” Who is beating the sour drum and the foul beat that he has chosen to dance to? Why is he unwilling to tread with caution and who is paying him to malign Kogi State and Governor Yahaya Bello?”

“The first time the hubris about a certain N20b allegedly placed in Sterling Bank by Kogi State was the subject of litigation, Kogi State through very credible sources debunked the falsehood, and a few weeks later the courts threw the matter away because it was lacking in truth, substance and merit.:

” Unfortunately rather than swallow the humble pie and apologize to the public, to Kogi State and to GYB, the EFCC Spokesperson devised another falsehood, this time, he alleged that Sterling Bank had returned the money to the Central Bank of Nigeria. Can the Bank return monies it does not have to the CBN? Why is the EFCC desperate to deceive Nigerians into believing what is not, and which piper is playing the tune that the EFCC through her Spokesperson, Wilson Uwajaren is dancing to?”

“Yes we accept that politicians can go to strange lengths to defame and or malign their most dreaded and irrepressible opponent, but to use an organization like the EFCC to blackmail, malign, embarrass and spread falsehood is damaging to the Commission and would most likely destroy the integrity of the EFCC and its Chairman, that is why we wonder, who is out to destroy Bawa? Who wants to rubbish the EFCC? And who stands to benefit from the present dance macabre?”

“We have countlessly said that no falsehood, deceit, lies, perfidy and tommyrot targeted at Kogi State and the person of GYB will stick, and we have at various fora made true this promise. Therefore to watch citizen Wilson Uwajaren’s commitment to deceive and misinform the public regarding a non-existent N20b or is it N19.3b laughs, is but stretching reprehensible politics to befuddling heights, must the EFCC through her Spokesperson be drawn into the murky waters of politics? Why? Who is out to destroy Bawa? And who wants to mess up the credibility of our foremost anti-corruption Agency?”

“May we state without an ounce of equivocation, that there was no money in a fixed deposit account with Sterling Bank that was transferred or returned to the CBN”.

“That the N 20b bailout fund now the subject of manifest falsehood by the EFCC was utilized two years ago for the purpose for which it was released, which was the payment of salaries. And that Kogi State does not maintain any fixed deposit account with Sterling Bank from which any monies were allegedly said to have been returned to the CBN”.

“Finally, the EFCC must purge itself of such embarrassing overreach. And the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa must call the Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwajaren to order knowing that the days of trial in the media and outright falsehood must be made shibboleth”.

“As 2023 approaches we shall not suffer fools gladly, we shall in pushing for GYB For President put before the world the competency and the capacity of GYB, and with vehemence, we shall shoot down every falsehood, gibberish and perfidy targeted at GYB. God Bless Nigeria”. He said

