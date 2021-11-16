— Equips students with textbooks, other writing materials

Gives out hundreds of laptops, projectors

Dayo Johnson Akure

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ondo East and West Federal Constituency, Hon Abiola Peter Makinde has said that no investment was ever too much to place on education in the country.

Makinde, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alli Moshood Abiodun, said this while distributing textbooks, writing materials and instructional tablets to students at an event in Ondo town.

” No investment is ever too much to place on education as it brings the greatest profit.”

He emphasised that educating the younger generation should be of paramount importance.

“We owe it to the younger generations to ensure that the quality of education and also its accessibility is guaranteed to every citizen.

” As we achieve that, we are not only securing their futures, we are also safeguarding the future of our state and our nation, Nigeria by extension.”

“I hereby encourage every well-meaning citizen to rise up to the challenge and ensure that we invest no matter how little into educating the brain and minds of our younger ones.

Makinde encouraged his constituents to remain steadfast as the programs he has lined up and hoping to execute are enough to impact everyone positively.

He thanked his constituent for their unflinching support before and ever since he became their representative in the National Assembly.

The first phase of the ceremony was held in conjunction with Centre For Management Development and this include the distribution of notebooks, textbooks, laptop computers, desks amongst others.

Also, the second phase was in conjunction with National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, NIEPA where hundreds of students across Ondo East and West were given notebooks, textbooks, laptops, projectors, desks and other instructional materials that can make education seamless for Ondo student

The event attracted APC party leaders and top government functionaries from within and outside the state, education specialists, teachers and hundreds of students across Ondo East and West.