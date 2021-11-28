By Lawani Mikairu

Bi-Courney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos (MMA2) yesterday debunked claims by an online medium that there are visible cracks in the pillars of the parking lot of MMA2.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni who spoke on behalf of the company assured stakeholders of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the Terminal.

According to him, the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on the social media was false.

Mumuni, in a statement on Sunday titled ,“there are no cracked pillars at the parking lot.” said that “The person who posted the picture is obviously not well informed. This is an expansion joint and not a crack.”

He stressed that “The expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enable the building or structure to breathe. Similar expansion joints are found on bridges spread across the country.”

“MMA2 carries out integrity test regularly on its structure. The tests have consistently shown that the structure is in good shape,” the BASL Spokesman assured.

Recall BASL operates a three storey parking lot directly opposite the MMA2 terminal at the domestic wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.