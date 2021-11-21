The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos is organizing a two day virtual training program for Small and Medium sized enterprises on Monday the 22nd of November and Tuesday the 23rd of November.

The training will be headlined by the founder of Nairabet, Hon. Akin Alabi, representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency on the platform of the APC. Hon. Alabi is an author and a serial entrepreneur having founded several businesses. Hon. Alabi will be joined by Mr Biola Kazeem a Sports consultant in Lagos state

Headquartered in Kuru, Jos, the NIPSS was established and conceived as a high level institution with the primary objectives if serving as the nation’s foremost policy think thank to develop a crop of top- class technocrats of high intellectual capacity to help with nation building, by involving small and medium scale businesses in its training, the NIPSS is building a new generation of business owners to help with Nation building.

The Business owners will learn the attributed of being a leader, leadership theories and the most important skills on leadership to help them relate better with their staff and customers. Participants will be certificated in order to boost their resume and help with human capital development.