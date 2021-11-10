.

… charge agency to brace up

…mull its removal from envelope budgetary system

…as IGP craves for the same

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, told the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) that insecurity in the nation was festering, now having international dimensions.

It, therefore, asked the agency to brace up to the challenges and collaborate with other security networks and committees across Africa in intelligence and information sharing to tackle the menace on national, regional and continental fronts.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim made the disclosure during the 2022 budget defence of the agency.

Ibrahim also stated that the committee was considering removing the agency from the envelope budgetary system of revenue allocation to enable it to receive adequate funds for its operations.

He said: “The rate of Insecurity in our national life has taken international dimension with reported banditry, killings and border crimes.

“This ugly trend requires the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to intensify efforts in response to this challenges prevalent across the West African Sub-region.

“The NIA should also collaborate with the Network of African Parliamentarians of Defense and Security Committees to utilize speciﬁc output from its deliberations in furtherance of national, regional and continental security.

“It must be emphasized without fear of contradiction that the Committee made inspiring discoveries in the recent oversight conducted over the agencies here present.

“This outcome has revealed your enormous role in supporting relevant National Security and enforcement agencies with classified information that provides the foundation for ﬂieir operations.

“This role has become commend any discharged despite the challenges faced by many Security organizations in collaborating with sister agencies to ﬁght crimes against national security.

“In recognition of this reality, there may need to propose the exclusion of the national intelligence agencies the envelope budgetary system in future national budgets

“This development will strengthen your operational capacity especially in the present situation that necessitates high-level confidentiality in sharing information to relevant security agencies across the country”.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali also prayed to the National Assembly to remove them from the envelope system.

Alkali made the prayer when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Police Affairs chaired by their Chairmen, Senator Haliru Jika (Senate) and Hon. Bello Kumo (House of Representatives) for 2022 budget defence.

He said that the removal of the Nigeria Police from the envelop budgetary regime will “enable the Force to properly project its funding requirements for budgetary appropriation, operational planning and optimal service delivery”.

Other prayers of the IGP included “Approve adequate funds for the newly established Special Operations Account of the Force to enable the Nigeria Police effectively and promptly respond to unanticipated national security emergencies and to support on-going special operations across the country

“Deploy their legislative instrumentality to make a strong case for the prompt and full release of funds appropriated to the Nigeria Police in the 2022 budget.

“Approve and allocate funds under the 2022 Budget for the Zonal Police Headquarters that were recently approved by Mr President but which are yet to fully commence operations due to budgetary challenges. These include Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka-Anambra State; Zone 14 Headquarters, Katsina; Zone 15 Headquarters, Maidugun; one 16 Headquarters, Yenegoa and Zone 17 Headquarters, Akure

“Approve and allocate funds for the operations of the Nigeria Police Special Operational and Tactical Units including the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Forces (SF), and Special Tactical Squads (STS) with a view to enhancing their critical internal security operations.

“Deploy legislative instrument to approve a self-accounting status for Nigeria Police Training Institutions and Colleges in order to effectively position them for their human capacity development functions in furtherance to the long-term reform agenda of the Federal Government”.

