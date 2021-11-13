.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to end the series of killings and abductions in the country “without further delay”.

The umbrella Christian body made the call on Saturday in a communique issued at the end of its 4th quarterly meeting in Abuja.

Describing the nation’s insecurity as highly unfortunate CAN note that the kidnapping of innocent citizens was fast becoming a daily occurrence in some States.

The communique reads, “The National Executive Council appreciates the recent efforts of the Security agencies for the prompt action taken to rescue the Staff Members of the Federal University of Abuja who were recently kidnapped.

“However, it admonishes the Federal Government and Security Agencies to be more proactive to stop with immediate effect, the spate of kidnapping in the country, especially in Kaduna State where kidnapping is now almost a daily occurrence.

“CAN challenges the Security Agencies to respond quickly to distress calls and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. It further calls on the Federal Government to do all it can to release the abducted innocent people in captivity unconditionally without further loss of lives.

“On the need for prompt action by security agencies, CAN also wish to advise the Federal, States and Local Government Areas to immediately initiate an all-inclusive security dialogue with all stakeholders. This will help towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges.”

The communique which was signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said other issues affecting the body of Christ deliberated upon by the Council include the economy, the 2023 election, and the alleged extortion of Nigerians returning to the country from abroad by the government officials.

It added, “CAN acknowledges the resilience of Nigerians in view of the prevailing economic hardships and insecurities in the country and advises the Federal Government to not worsen the situation with increasing electricity tariffs, prices of cooking gas, and merely allocating funds for maintenance of roads without corresponding visible impacts.

“As the nation prepares for the electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 General Elections, CAN urges all Christians and citizens that are of age to without delay take advantage of INEC’s revalidation of voters’ cards exercise and register to get their voters’ cards.

“Politicians should conduct themselves in a manner that will bring peace and unity. Youths should not allow any selfish office-seeker to use them to cause violence before, during and after the politicking exercise.

“CAN advises the Federal Government to put in place a better administration of the QR Barcode reader payment required for returning to Nigeria from overseas. A situation where Nigerians are subjected to intimidation abroad because of the negligence of the duty of the officials is very embarrassing.

“Also, the ugly practice by some Government officials extorting money from citizens coming back home without remitting same to government coffers must be checked.”

