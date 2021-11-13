By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The co-founder of one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial sector brands has been shortlisted for a prestigious entrepreneurial award which is scheduled to take place 17, November, 2021 at the United Arab Emirates.

According to the statement signed by Adam Bradford Agency and made available to journalist yesterday, said the awards event will be delivered as part of the inaugural Inspiring Futures.

The Aiivon Innovation Hub operates primarily as an enterprise support organization and has built up an impressive portfolio of projects during its first five years in operation, growing and scaling start-up entrepreneurs through the provision of key enabling structures, co-working spaces, business incubation and capacity development programs has been supported Kobopay in the growth is business.

Kobopay, Co-founded by Leslie Emenalo, after through a grueling application process to compete for a prize that includes a cash award, investment opportunities, audience to global brands/ networks and professional mentorship, has been selected from a hugely competitive field of more than 200 aspirants.

“Kobopay is a digital bank aimed at providing the underserved with access to everyday financial services. By aggregating financial services through a single, easy-to-use platform.

The goal of the product is to ‘democratize’ financial services while also facilitating trade and remittance services, saying that“Financial inclusivity is the heart of Kobopay, providing access to everyone -irrespective of status, location or literacy.

“My team and I are ecstatic to have been chosen out of the hundreds of applicants. It shows that there is real belief in our vision and the world we’re trying to create.

“We will pitch Kobopay’s business model to a panel of expert business ‘dragons’, including Adam Bradford (founder of the Adam Bradford Agency), John Martin St Valery (chairman of the British Business Group), Helen Barrett (partner at CBD Corporate Services), Adel Al Awadhi (executive chairman of The Corporate Group) and Vincent Bardet (representing FedEx),” Leslie said.

Also, Adam Bradford, CEO of Adam Bradford Agency, said, “We were hugely impressed by the calibre of applicants and hopefuls, and its testament to the value, power and potential of Leslie’s business that Kobopay emerged from the field.

“We look forward to welcoming Leslie to the Inspiring Futures event which will be a celebration of entrepreneurship and serve as a catalyst for business ambition, in keeping with The Adam Bradford Agency’s own remit of supporting enterprising young people to achieve economic and social success.”

On his part, the Managing Partner of Aiivon, Ama Ase, said, “We are extremely proud of Leslie’s achievements through the Kobobank project and feel very humbled to have played our own part in his success. His hard work and perseverance have helped secure this fantastic opportunity to achieve international recognition.”