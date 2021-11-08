Nigerian builders shouldn’t compromise standards, says Oboh

Pastor Peter Oboh

Rescue operations ongoing at the site of the collapsed.

The ex-Commonwealth boxing champion-turned cleric, Peter Oboh, has expressed sadness over the collapsed Ikoyi building and condoled with the families that lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Also, Oboh cautioned against builders cutting corners, compromising standards, thereby endangering lives.

He told newsmen in Lagos on Monday, “I use this opportunity to send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Ikoyi collapsed building.

“That took the lives of many plus the developer few days ago in Lagos State.

“However, I think this should be a warning to many Nigerians, both rich and poor, to avoid looking for a short cut to success.

“In trying to make and save money, such poor professional conducts end up fulfilling the old British adage — penny wise and pounds foolish.”

Peter Oboh said it was foolish to lost lives “in a totally avoidable circumstance.”

“This issue is so sad. And more than that, it is a case of penny wise pounds foolish because many died over this mistake.”

The former British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, who is now a pastor, said: “We must know in Lagos this year over 149 building collapsed.

“Even in other states, the number might be higher.

“We must always remember that the life and strength of a building is in its foundation and the right building materials used plus the building as well.

“It’s not the size or the look of the building.

“For this 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi; note that the original building plan was design for 15-storey.

“I advise many Nigerians to stop using their emotion more than their head.

“We must allow our right decision to suppress our emotions when it comes to serious issues.

“Remember faith without the right substance is dead. There are God-ordained formula which we must obey when it comes to building and construction.

“King Solomon followed it, too.”

