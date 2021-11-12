Nigeriam Army

The Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, has called personnel of the Nigerian Army to be responsive and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Ibrahim made the call during the graduation of participants at the Leadership Skills Development course 2/2021 of the Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC) on Friday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Deputy Director, Training and Exercise, Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Wahy Shuaibu

Ibrahim said that the course was designed with the aim of enhancing creativity, critical thinking skills among personnel of the Nigerian Army so as to enable them to adapt and confront the evolving security challenges facing the nation as a whole.

He added that the training was also aimed at promoting synergy with the sister services and other security agencies in the areas of operations that would address the current security challenges.

According to him, effective middle and junior leadership, capable of influencing the team by providing them direction and motivation is central to accomplishing assigned missions.

“In light of this, the course has been designed to assist you in developing result oriented leadership skills and the requisite emotional intelligence to tackle real and emerging security challenges.

“As middle and junior leaders, your ability to think fast and exercise command and control of troops placed under your command is paramount to the success and growth of the Nigerian Army.

“With the training that is given to you, it is expected that you fully imbibe the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) command philosophy which rests on four pillars of professionalism readiness, administration and cooperation.

“The overall aim is to operate in line with COAS vision which is to develop a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria,” he said.

The Director General, NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the changing nature and scope of security required those involved in security operations to change their attitude, planning and the way they look after themselves.

He said those in command and control of troops must be prepared adequatelyt to have what it takes to evolve in critical thinking as regards the implications of their actions and inactions.

“The course was designed for middle and junior cadre officers of the Nigerian Army, Corporals and Army Warrant Officers and anchored on critical thinking, emotional intelligence, leadership, entrepreneurship and mentorship.

“Among other things, the objectives of the course includes to introduce adaptive leadership for creative change, increase creativity and critical thinking skills among the participants for optimal performance,” he said.

(NAN)

