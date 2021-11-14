Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that Nigeria would get better when the integrity of the electoral process could be guaranteed to ensure that only the will of the people prevailed.

Okowa stated this while addressing members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the residence of the Chairman, Delta State Waste Management Board, Mr Emmanuel Chinye, at Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

He said that leaders in various positons would become more responsive when votes began to count.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying that introduction of the device would guarantee integrity of the voting process.

Okowa commended Mr Chinye for his contributions to grassroots politics and thanked the people for their unalloyed support to the PDP.

“I thank the PDP family in Onicha-Olona for standing strong for the party. They have been tolerant and they have remained steadfast in keeping faith with the party.

“Mr Emmanuel Chinye has worked very hard as a grassroots person and has also remained a very strong follower.

“Politics demands that you listen well and obey as a good follower; that is the way to follow in politics and those who know the way will grow in politics.

“We are praying for a better Nigeria and we are praying that God will help INEC to succeed.

“It is not about PDP or APC, it is about the people of Nigeria.The more the people are sure that their votes will count the more those in position of authority will be more responsive.

“So, I encourage you to continue to mobilise the people and stay strong with them because that is the way to go, especially with the latest technology deployed by INEC.

“If we truly get back to our roots and continue to stay with the people they will be happier with us. Whatever you have done to keep the people together, continue in that respect,” he said.

He called for prayers for the country, pointing out that the nation was in very difficult times.

According to him, we are in very difficult times in our nation today and I urge every Nigerian to pray for a more peaceful nation because a lot is expected from all of us.

Earlier, Mr Chinye had thanked the governor for the visit and for all his support and contributions to the growth and development of Onicha-Olona community and Aniocha Local Government Area.

He assured the governor that the people of the community would continue to support his administration to deliver on his Stronger Delta vision.