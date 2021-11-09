By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria is to strengthen bilateral tie with the European Union, EU in the area of research and development through science, technology and innovation.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this while receiving the new European Union ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi in his office, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said Nigeria, like all other countries of the world, is transiting from resource to knowledge base economy as such the ministry is at the forefront of driving innovation in the country which basically affects every system.

When fully transited, Dr. Onu said that the country will be in a position to create more jobs for our teeming population in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting over hundred million Nigerians out of extreme poverty within the next ten years.

The Minister also emphasized on the bilateral road map between the two countries which includes research and development; with this renewed collaborations with EU the Ministry will have the opportunity to achieve the objectives of the road map.

Onu further stated that working together with EU is extremely important; as it will enable both countries achieve a common objective.

Earlier the EU Ambassador to Nigeria said that the purpose of her visit is to establish a cordial relationship and also collaborate with the ministry especially in the area of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

The ambassador also used the opportunity to introduce a program titled ‘’Horizon European’’ which she said will be held virtually next week and requested the Minister to key into the virtual conference.