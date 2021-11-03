By Obas Esiedesa



THE Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has ordered the immediate promotion 195 staff of the commission.



The Commission in Abuja also unveiled its new logo as it begins operation as the new upstream sector regulator.



The elevations which are part of the 2021 promotion exercise, came barely two weeks after the Engr. Komolafe resumed duty as the head of the Commission.



The NUPRC was created by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as the new petroleum upstream regulatory agency in place of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). The staffs were inherited by from DPR.



Komolafe in a statement yesterday explained that the promotion was in recognition of the resilience and hardwork put in by staff to meet the aspirations of government for the Upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.



He said that the welfare of staff will continue to be the focus of his administration in the Commission.



According to him, “human capital are critical and essential element of factors of production staff need to be happy before they can work and we had assured them of the determination of the Federal Government to look after their welfare. It is only when staff are happy that we can talk of improving our crude oil production quota, which is presently below what we should be producing.



“I have ensured immediate approval for promotion of 195 union staff that have been stagnated in the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to stave off industrial crisis that could further harm the low daily oil production in Nigeria and worsen the nations federation generated oil revenue,” Komolafe stated further.



The NUPRC boss said that the decision to promote the staff followed his engagements with them adding that the measure “was also to boost staff morale and to ensure that the staff are not short changed in the unfolding transition and manpower re organisations in line with the PIA”.



He noted that “there is positive correlation between boosting nation’s crude production for optimised federation revenue and elevated staff morale in NUPRC”.



Unveiling the new logo Engr. Komolafe who was represented by Mr. Ibrahim Ciroma, Deputy Director & Head Corporate Services Strategic Business Unit, NUPRC, said it has become the commission’s new signage and brand identity.



He said the logo which has simple features typifies the essence of Upstream operations with a rig icon embedded in the logo to reflect the mandate of the commission.



