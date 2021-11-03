By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The newly elected Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Area, Mukhtar Baloni has said that he would work assiduously to enhance education and improve security in the Local Government Area.

While assuming office at the Local Council Secretariat, the new chairman promised to ensure the security of lives and property of all residents in the area under his purview.

” The council shall do that through the deployment of political will necessary to combat insecurity,” he said.

“My administration will pay close attention to improving quality education and healthcare delivery to improve the living condition of the the people of Kaduna North Local Government Area,” he added.

He said he would carry every residents of the local government along, irrespective of where they belonged

” I am appealing for cooperation of all stakeholders and the general public of the local government to make it attain the highest level of development and also for the success of this administration,” he said.