Operators of Point Of Sale (POS), in some parts of Kaduna, have vacated their business premises to seek alternative ways of staying in business, following telecommunication networks shutdown in parts of the state.

Recall that Kaduna State Government had last month, shutdown telecommunication networks in Brinin Gwari, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas (LGAs), as part of measures to address insecurity.

Some of the operators who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday said they had no option other than to relocate to areas where they could access the network in order to stay in business.

Mrs Sarah Francis, a resident of Sabo, told NAN that though she had secured a shop, paid a year’s rent, she had to relocate to Barnawa so she could access network and operate from there.

“I begged a friend who owns a saloon at Barnawa to allow me squat at her shop.

ALSO READ: ‘They made us doubt our sanity’: Falz, DJ Switch, others react to Lagos EndSARS Panel report

“Business has not been smooth because patronage has dropped since there are so many POS operators here,” Francis lamented.

Mr Nduka Chukwuma who resides at Mararaban Rido, on his part said he vacated his business premises to operate on the roadside along Gwari avenue.

“I spend close to N1,000 daily on transportation and feeding here at Gwari avenue since I could no longer operate at the shop I secured close to my house at Mararaban Rido.

“I know the network challenge is for a while but life has been hard.

“I plead with the government to have a rethink over its stand so that life would be a little easy for people’’, Chukwuma pleaded.

Also, Mr Bulus Ishaku, a resident of Unguwan Romi, told NAN that he often went to relaxation spots at Barnawa and Kakuri to run his business.

“I move around carrying my machine at relaxation spots around Barnawa, and sometimes at Kakuri.

“Patronage has been poor because customers prefer operators who stay in their shops to avoid the trouble of network failure.

“In fact, people sometimes look at mobile POS operators as fraudsters as such, it affects patronage,’’ Ishaku added.

Mr Innocent Bala of Barnawa, said he had stopped patronising POS operators since the network challenge after he suffered a transaction failure.

“I sent cash to a friend and was debited but unfortunately, my friend was not credited while the operator claimed the transaction was successful and even issued me receipt,” Bala said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria