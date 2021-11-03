.

FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has hailed the Federal government in its decision to hand over the reconstruction of Biu-Gombe road and 20 other federal highways to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Ndume who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army who described the decision of FEC to rehabilitate the roads that are currently in a state of disrepair as highly commendable, however, expressed delight that Biu -Gombe road is one of the benefitting highways adding that work should begin in earnest on the road projects so that they can be completed in record time.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had at its weekly virtual meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo given the NNPC the go-ahead to reconstruct and repair the 21 roads.

Ndume said, “The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) the approval to deploy some of its tax liabilities to 21 road projects across the six geo-political zones.

“In the North-East, it is the Cham-Numan, Bali-Serti and Gombe-Biu Roads. With this development, there is renewed hope that the road will be completed expeditiously.”