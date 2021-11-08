A development advocacy group, the South East South South Professionals of Nigeria, (SESSPN), has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio, demanding that the outcome of the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, “must not slide into voice mail by undue bureaucratic red tape, nor shot down by the notorious artillery of corruption fighting back.”

In a statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu, and the President, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq., they said; “We understood the steps taken by the government to set up the Audit as a corrective duty.

“It resonates with our group’s passionate advocacy for accountable governance, in the socio-economic development of a distressed Nigerian region, and a mistreated national cash cow.

“Reasonably, we expected that the submitted report will quickly trigger a sequence of actions to preserve such a special development vehicle like the NDDC, from ever being so criminally abducted by rogue elements, for such aggravated rape and plunder visited on it.”

For emphasis, SESSPN demands that the corruption banditry on this Agency’s over six trillion Naira appropriations and releases, in nearly two decades of sustained larceny, should be attended to swiftly, to punish the culprits unsparingly as deterrence, “because the suppressed rage of the Niger Delta victims of this grand abuses look towards exemplary justice as basic atonement.”

“We advise with caution that nothing will be more salutary, than making sure, the report is matched with a holistic White paper for a transparent implementation, without compromise.

“Those who took delight in shredding the dreams of NDDC, and made it a tunnel of graft rather, should get the full whip of the law, and if found guilty, receive the scorn of jail sentences appropriate to the misery they planted, and the deprivations they sowed.

“We therefore make haste to call on the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who received that report with a Presidential directive to do what is necessary.”

Vanguard News Nigeria