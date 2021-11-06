By Marie-Therese Nanlong

About 10,000 pilgrims would be mobilized to perform the 2021 Christian pilgrimage in the Holy Land, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam disclosed.

Rev. Pam made this known while speaking at a four-day retreat of the Commission, taking place at the Living Faith Church, Auta Balefi, Nasarawa state.

The retreat with the theme: Creating Performance for Enhanced Pilgrimage which started on the 4th of November, will come to a close on Monday, 8th November, 2021.

According to a statement by the Media Aide to the Executive Secretary, Pam Ayuba, “The Commission has received an invitation from the Israeli government regarding the 2021 major pilgrimage expected to take place at the end of the year. The Commission will make its position known to the Nigerian public after it had discussed the Covid19 protocol with the State of Israel.

“We have received an invitation to come over to Israel to discuss this year’s Christian pilgrimage. I will not make any official statement now until we finish every discussion with them on the covid19 protocol.”

He noted the Jordan pilgrimage was a success and assured Nigeria pilgrims will be visiting both Jordan and Israel after discussions are held with the Israeli government, stressing, “The 2021 staff retreat was aimed to prepare them for the task ahead, the retreat is to fortify the gains of the Jordan trip which ended in September 2021.”

Recall the Commission in July 2021 performed the 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan following the refusal by the Israeli government on covid19 protocol.

However, Rev. Pam called on the participating staff at the retreat to reflect who they are and learn from one another as they perform their duties adding the event is an opportunity to prepare them on areas of enhanced staff welfare; airlifting of pilgrims in the covid19 era; managing pre-pilgrimage processes; overview of e-Governance in Nigeria and its expected outcome of implementation and the sensitization and mobilization of stakeholders for effective pilgrimage among other topics.

He stressed that “discipline amongst staff is responsible for good performance” decrying a situation where staff will indulge in inappropriate work ethics by becoming indisciplined thereby denigrating the commission,” and charged, “You must concentrate on your duty post and stop loitering around. This breeds gossip and unproductive results in the workplace.”