By Emmanuel Elebeke

As part of activities to implement the Fifth Generation (5G) technology deployment plan in the country, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has concluded plans to host a stakeholders engagement forum this week.

The forum will afford industry stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the upcoming auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band.

Scheduled to hold at Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, tomorrow, the commission said attendance at the event was open to all interested stakeholders in the telecoms sector and beyond.

According to the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the decision to host the stakeholders engagement “is in keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholder consultation on all telecom regulation-related issues.”

In June, the commission inaugurated a committee to develop the IM for the auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which will be utilized for early deployment of 5G technology services in the country.

The IM is a comprehensive document, which defines the process emplaced by the commission for auctioning of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.

It also provides information on the Nigerian telecommunications market, details of the spectrum to be made available, the pre-qualification process, the auction process as well as the indicative timetable.

The stakeholder engagement forum is, therefore, an important regulatory prerequisite for the planned auction of 3.5GHz spectrum before the end of this year.

Accordingly, the commission has called on interested stakeholders and members of the public to participate and make contributions to discussions around this important draft document.

5G technology is expected to facilitate several emerging technologies, generate innovate new use cases, spur significant socio-economic growth and create jobs.

In line with the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS, for a digital Nigeria, and the positioning of Nigeria as an early adopter of digital technology as well as a major participant in the growing global digital economy, the successful and timely deployment of 5G is crucial for the country.

