By Evelyn Usman

Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has disclosed plans by the Nigerian Navy to establish its Polo Club.

To this effect, the Nigerian Navy , he said, had commenced the process of identifying naval personnel who are Polo players and Polo enthusiasts.

He made the disclosure weekend, at the closing ceremony of 9th Polo Tournament held at the Keffi Polo Ranch, Nasarawa State, noting that it would contribute to the development of the game of Polo in Nigeria.

The CNS recalled that the Nigerian Navy family was formally introduced to the game of Polo through a Polo Tournament organised by the Guards Brigade Polo Club as part of the events for the Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Conference 2021.

Admiral Gambo observed that as a team sport, the game highlights the importance of building strong communication, developing leadership skills and team work among the players. These attributes were instructive towards developing the desired comraderie needed to foster synergy and teamwork among personnel in the discharge of our security obligations.

He lauded organizers of the Polo Tournament for organizing the event which was in support of educational development in Nigeria, noting that “education is regarded as the best legacy to bequeath to the younger generation hence the commitment of the Nigerian Navy towards the education and educational development of the children of its personnel including children and youths from its host communities through the establishment of welfare schools across the country”.

He informed that the Nigerian Navy was actively involved in the ongoing safe school initiative aimed at creating a safe and secure learning environment for children and youth across the country.

While appreciating the Patron of the Keffi Polo Ranch, Ahmed Wadada Aliyu

and members of the organising committee for the week-long tournament, the CNS, described the tournament as a noble cause and means of collectively investing in the future of children and youth.

He expressed the Nigerian Navy’s delight to be part of the laudable endeavour, adding that the initiative constituted a modest contribution to the Federal Government’s efforts at providing quality education for the Nigerian child and youth.