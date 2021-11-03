The National Assembly has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to ‘name and shame’ states that failed to access their counterpart funds, UBEC’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Mr David Apeh has saidIn a statement, Apeh quoted the Chairman House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Prof. Julius Ihonvbare, as saying this at the 2022 budget defence of UBEC, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Ihonvbare further assured UBEC that it would not hesitate in calling out states with poor implementation of education projects.

He cited Gombe and Lagos states as exemplary states having been consistent in project and programme implementation.

Meanwhile, other members of the committee, while fielding questions, decried the level of negligence especially in the completion of projects in some states by the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB).

The statement noted that the UBEC 2022 Budget of N108 billion was expected to be deducted from the two per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) with a view to consolidate the achievements of the past five years, through the education for change policy of Mr. President.