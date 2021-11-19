President Muhammadu Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

National Assembly has transmitted the electoral bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

A terse statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Senate President, Senator Babajide Omoworare stated that the document reached the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

“Please be informed that in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004, the National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to Mr. President today Friday November 19, 2021”, the statement stated.